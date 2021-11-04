Where to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids

Missouri

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

ST. LOUIS – Many parents are looking for appointments for their children after the CDC has approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. More than 533,000 children in Missouri alone are eligible for the child-size dose.

Here are a few different places you can turn to get an appointment:

St. Louis County

Residents who are interested may make an appointment for their eligible children to be vaccinated by visiting ReviveSTL.com.

  • John C. Murphy Health Center – 6121 N Hanley Rd #2003, Berkeley, MO 63134
    • Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
    • Saturday, Nov. 13 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m
  • North Central Community Health Center – 4000 Jennings Station Rd
    • Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
  • South County Health Center – 4580 S Lindbergh Blvd.
    • Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
    • Tuesdays and Thursdays until 7 p.m.

The St. Louis County library vaccine clinic starts the week of Nov. 8:

  • Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136
    Every Wednesday from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO 63121
    Every Thursday from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031
    Every Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63074
    Every Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

St. Charles County:

  • Family Arena: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3-6 p.m.
  • The event is open to the first 240 scheduled appointments, which may be made by visiting www.sccmo.org/COVIDVaccineSIgnUp or calling 636-949-1899.
  • DPH Immunization Clinic- 1650 Boone’s Lick Road in St. Charles
  • Appointments are required and are available from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays – beginning Nov. 5, 2021. To schedule, call 636-949-1899.

More clinics will be opening in the future. For these opportunities check out www.sccmo.org/COVIDvaccine.

St. Clair County

  • St. Clair County Health Department – 19 Public Square, Belleville (starting Nov. 10)
  • Nov. 13- additional appointments available
  • Starting Nov. 15- Evening clinics available Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Appointments can be set atthe Health Departments website or at 618-825-4447.

Pharmacies

  • Walgreens – Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Nov. 6
  • CVS – Select CVS Pharmacy® locations will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11 starting Sunday, November 7

Missouri and Illinois

Missouri and Illinois have links to the CDC’s vaccine map where you can search vaccination locations statewide.

