Where to get “booed” this year!

DES PERES, Mo. – Sweet Be’s Candy and Gifts on Manchester wants you to get “booed” this year!

“COVID friendly by design, boo bags are meant to be dropped off secretly at neighbors and friends front doors,” Sweet Be’s said. “Anyone who opens their door to a boo bag has been “booed.” It’s then their turn to pass the fun on by “boo-ing” someone else.”

The gift store is selling the pre-made “boo bags” filled with mystery candies for $10.99 through Halloween.

Sweet Be’s is open from Tuesday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The store is located at 12027 Manchester Road, Des Peres.

Photo from Sweet Be’s

