ST. LOUIS — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place this Saturday, October 28. This initiative provides a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications, helping to combat addiction and pharmaceutical drug abuse.
For over a decade, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has addressed the issue of prescription drug misuse by offering free, confidential medication disposal. It’s a practical step toward curbing the opioid epidemic.
There are over 230 drug collection sites across Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois. They will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Locate a nearby collection site at deatakeback.com.
While this event provides a valuable service, some items can’t be accepted, such as syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid products like cough syrup must remain sealed in their original containers with tightly sealed caps.
The St. Louis County Police Department will join this national effort on October 28, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, offering 11 locations for prescription drug drop-offs.
The locations are:
- North County Precinct: 11815 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63138
- Central County Precinct: 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132
- City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO 63123
- Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123
- Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough, MO 63119
- South County Precinct: 323 Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis, MO 63125
- City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026
- Wildwood Precinct City Hall: 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040
- West County Precinct: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088
- City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, MO 63136
- Affton-Southwest Precinct: 5030 Griffin Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128