ST. LOUIS — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place this Saturday, October 28. This initiative provides a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications, helping to combat addiction and pharmaceutical drug abuse.

For over a decade, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has addressed the issue of prescription drug misuse by offering free, confidential medication disposal. It’s a practical step toward curbing the opioid epidemic.

There are over 230 drug collection sites across Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois. They will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Locate a nearby collection site at deatakeback.com.

While this event provides a valuable service, some items can’t be accepted, such as syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid products like cough syrup must remain sealed in their original containers with tightly sealed caps.

The St. Louis County Police Department will join this national effort on October 28, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, offering 11 locations for prescription drug drop-offs.

The locations are:

North County Precinct: 11815 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63138

Central County Precinct: 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132

City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO 63123

Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123

Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough, MO 63119

South County Precinct: 323 Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis, MO 63125

City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026

Wildwood Precinct City Hall: 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040

West County Precinct: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088

City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, MO 63136

Affton-Southwest Precinct: 5030 Griffin Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128