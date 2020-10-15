Where to see fall colors in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – Forest Park Forever curated a list of the seven best spots to watch the trees turn colors in St. Louis’ iconic park.

They are also hosting several virtual guided tours on their Facebook and Instagram pages the week of October 19.

The nonprofit conservancy Forest Park Forever suggests going for a run, walk or even a bike ride along the paths and trails in the park.

Second, on their list is the Pagoda Circle across from the Muny. Third, on Forest Park Forever’s list are the trees surrounding the Saint Louis Art Museum. They also suggest checking out the fall colors from the top of Art Hill.

Forest Park Forever calls the next three viewing spot suggestions, “secret viewing spots.”

Dog in Forest Park

Beautiful Fall color in Forest Park, taken 11/6/18

FILE – Runners and walkers along a paved trail in Forest Park in November 2015. (Credit: Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)







Art Hill in Forest Park ~ Oct. 12, 2012

The first secret spot is on the east end of the park at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and West Pine Boulevard. Forest Park Forever said the Gingko trees there drop gorgeous golden leaves.

The second secret spot is north of the Boathouse. They said there is an “epic view of trees and ornamental grasses framing the World’s Fair Pavilion perfectly.”

The third secret spot and last view on Forest Park Forever’s list comes from Picnic Island where the trees “highlight Suspension Bridge.”

Forest Park Forever said the fall colors will look their best from October 19 to November 1.