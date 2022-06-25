ST. LOUIS – It’s almost time for the Fourth of July! Many celebrations and fireworks shows are planned around the St. Louis region in the upcoming weeks.

Whether in St. Louis City, St. Louis County or somewhere nearby, there are ways to celebrate Independence Day all around the region.

FOX 2 compiled a list of various July 4th celebrations for families to plan ahead of next month. All of the listed events below are free to attend unless otherwise stated.