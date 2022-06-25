ST. LOUIS – It’s almost time for the Fourth of July! Many celebrations and fireworks shows are planned around the St. Louis region in the upcoming weeks.
Whether in St. Louis City, St. Louis County or somewhere nearby, there are ways to celebrate Independence Day all around the region.
FOX 2 compiled a list of various July 4th celebrations for families to plan ahead of next month. All of the listed events below are free to attend unless otherwise stated.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4
Downtown St. Louis Riverfront
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
- Heritage and Freedom Fest
July 1 – July 4
Ozzie Smith Sports Park (O’Fallon, MO)
Fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. on July 3, 9:30 p.m. July 4
No pets
- JB Blast
July 1
Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater
Live music at 7 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:15 p.m.
- Gateway Grizzlies Fireworks
July 1 – July 4
GCS Credit Union Ballpark (Sauget, IL)
Postgame fireworks each night
- Eureka Fireworks
July 2
Central Avenue Spur
Live music at 6 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
- Grafton Fireworks
July 2
Lighthouse Park
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Vendors and musicians
- Six Flags Fireworks
July 2 – July 4
Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka, MO)
Music and rides
Fireworks around 9 p.m. both nights
- St. Charles Riverfest
July 2 – July 4
Riverside Drive
Music, food, and vendors daily
Fireworks only on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
- Alton Fireworks Spectacular
July 3
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
Live music at 5 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
- Bridgeton Fireworks
July 4
Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex
Music and food trucks at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start shortly after 8:30 p.m.
- Chesterfield Fireworks
July 4
Chesterfield Valey Athletic Complex
Activities, food trucks and live music start at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Ellisville Fireworks
July 4
Bluebird Park
Live music at 7 p.m.
Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
- Godfrey Fireworks
July 4
Robert E. Glazebrook Park (Godfrey, IL)
Celebration begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:15 p.m.
- Kirkwood Fireworks
July 4
Kirkwood Park
Live music and food trucks at 7 p.m.
Fireworks start at dusk
- Manchester Fireworks
July 4
Schroeder Park
Live music at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start around 9 p.m.
- Webster Groves Fireworks
July 4
Memorial Field
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
- Wentzville Fireworks
July 4
Progress Park
Live music at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start around 9:05 p.m.