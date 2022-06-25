ST. LOUIS – It’s almost time for the Fourth of July! Many celebrations and fireworks shows are planned around the St. Louis region in the upcoming weeks.

Whether in St. Louis City, St. Louis County or somewhere nearby, there are ways to celebrate Independence Day all around the region.

FOX 2 compiled a list of various July 4th celebrations for families to plan ahead of next month. All of the listed events below are free to attend unless otherwise stated.

  • Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
    July 4
    Downtown St. Louis Riverfront
    Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
  • Heritage and Freedom Fest
    July 1 – July 4
    Ozzie Smith Sports Park (O’Fallon, MO)
    Fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. on July 3, 9:30 p.m. July 4
    No pets
  • JB Blast
    July 1
    Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater
    Live music at 7 p.m.
    Fireworks around 9:15 p.m.
  • Gateway Grizzlies Fireworks
    July 1 – July 4
    GCS Credit Union Ballpark (Sauget, IL)
    Postgame fireworks each night
  • Eureka Fireworks
    July 2
    Central Avenue Spur
    Live music at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
  • Grafton Fireworks
    July 2
    Lighthouse Park
    Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
    Vendors and musicians
  • Six Flags Fireworks
    July 2 – July 4
    Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka, MO)
    Music and rides
    Fireworks around 9 p.m. both nights
  • St. Charles Riverfest
    July 2 – July 4
    Riverside Drive
    Music, food, and vendors daily
    Fireworks only on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
  • Alton Fireworks Spectacular
    July 3
    Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
    Live music at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
  • Bridgeton Fireworks
    July 4
    Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex
    Music and food trucks at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start shortly after 8:30 p.m.
  • Chesterfield Fireworks
    July 4
    Chesterfield Valey Athletic Complex
    Activities, food trucks and live music start at 6:30 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Ellisville Fireworks
    July 4
    Bluebird Park
    Live music at 7 p.m.
    Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
  • Godfrey Fireworks
    July 4
    Robert E. Glazebrook Park (Godfrey, IL)
    Celebration begins at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks around 9:15 p.m.
  • Kirkwood Fireworks
    July 4
    Kirkwood Park
    Live music and food trucks at 7 p.m.
    Fireworks start at dusk
  • Manchester Fireworks
    July 4
    Schroeder Park
    Live music at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start around 9 p.m.
  • Webster Groves Fireworks
    July 4
    Memorial Field
    Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
  • Wentzville Fireworks
    July 4
    Progress Park
    Live music at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start around 9:05 p.m.