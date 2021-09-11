Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? Check out these shared comments

ST. LOUIS – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks was Saturday. Hundreds of our FOX 2 Facebook fans commented on a question we asked: Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?

Here are just some of the responses:

Sophie Nely: “In Mrs. Smith’s 5th-grade classroom in a trailer. She wheeled in a large tv abruptly and we all watched in horror (interesting viewing choice for ten-year-olds, but it happened…) While we all waited for our parents to come get us.”

Tonya Kunz: “I was in a teacup ride with my two young children in Disney World when they announced they were evacuating the park.”

Lisa Gilreath Dlabick: “I was standing in front of 25 eighth graders discussing short story elements when the social studies teacher next door came over and told me to turn on the TV. I watched the second plane hit the tower with my students and then turned off the TV. I didn’t want them to watch it over and over! We obviously stopped teaching the curriculum that day and had many talks about the what’s and whys and the fears of all my students who had parents working at Boeing …”

Petree Rein Powell: “San Francisco. People were very worried about the Golden Gate Bridge. My son was in his first year of college at Lehigh in Pennsylvania and my husband was on a train heading to the World Trade Center but was stopped in Maryland. It was awful and awful being so far away from loved ones.”

Diana Mathieson: “St. Anthony’s Hospital working on the Cardiac Step Down floor. In a patient’s room. I saw the 2nd plane hit live and my patient became upset, she had family that worked in the Twin Towers.”

Heather Pemberton Wright: “I donated blood for a relative who was scheduled for surgery. The line to donate was out the door because we all thought they’d pull people from the wreckage that would need blood. The reality, of course, was that very few survived. It still makes me tear up when I think about it.”

Valerie Dilbeck: “I was in elementary school. I remember parents scrambling to get their kids and we all didn’t know what was happening. I remember getting home and seeing the towers on tv and thinking it was a movie I remember seeing people jumping out of the building just so they wouldn’t burn. My mom later had to explain to us that it was real.”

Chase Prokuski: “Los Angeles MEPS. Just signed up for the Marine Corps. The building was locked down because one of the flights they lost contact with was a flight from Boston to LA and they didn’t know where it was.”

Nick Schoenfeldt: “In my office on the 22nd floor of the 7’s building. Kind of spooky. We normally see planes lined up in the air to land at STL. Suddenly, nothing. My boss was in the air, after finding out where he was to land we reserved a hotel and a car before he was down. Good thing too!”

Brooks Ferrell Yoviene: “I was at home about to take our oldest to her first day of preschool. Answering calls left and right checking to see if my husband was working or at home. He is a UAL pilot who was supposed to fly flight 175 two days later. So grateful he was off that day “

Jessica April Wood: I was in the army stationed at Ft. Campbell. I was my company’s flight operations trying to get some flights off.”

Patrick J. Brehm: Navy active duty at Scott AFB living in Ofallon, Illinois. On 1st day of leave, ready to head to Lambert for trip to NYC. Needless to say …”

