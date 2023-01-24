ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute.

This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.

The snow will fall most heavily overnight and into the early morning hours.

So who is likely to be hit the hardest by this storm? Areas south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois, which could get the aforementioned 4” to 6”. Places north of that corridor could see upwards of 4”.

However, large parts of Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties could see as much as 9”, as well as parts of Iron and Reynolds counties.

The storm will taper off to flurries by late Wednesday.

Download our app for weather alerts: Android – Apple