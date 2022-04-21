ST. LOUIS — A real-life game of “Where’s Waldo?” takes place each week in the Central West End.

Workers at McCarthy Building Companies hide a cutout of the children’s book character as they construct a building on the Washington University Medical Campus.

The 11-story building is across the street from the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Child Development Center and faces the playground.

The Waldo cutout is 6 feet tall and weighs 20 to 25 pounds, making it easy for youngsters at the daycare to spot.