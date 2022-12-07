Where is the Yoda statue? One St. Louis staple is working to solve a local mystery. (Photo courtesy: Steve’s Hot Dogs)

Yoda has welcomed customers at Steve’s Hot Dogs on South Grand Boulevard for quite some time, but he went missing earlier this week.

“May the force be with you,” Steve’s Hot Dogs hopes in searching for its Star Wars relic. The restaurant shared a photo in hopes for the public’s help with finding Yoda. Based on the listing, the statue might be around a foot tall and Yoda can hold a small tray in his hands.

The restaurant believes Yoda might have been taken around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. If you have any information on the statue’s whereabouts, contact the restaurant at 314-932-5953.