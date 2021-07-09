Which Missouri colleges do grads earn the best starting salary

ST. LOUIS– Thousands of students are preparing to head away for college in the fall and the cost of attending a four-year school is growing. That has many students and potential students wondering which colleges will provide them with the best starting salary.
Financial technology company SmartAsset ranked the schools where students earned the best average starting salaries post graduation.
In Missouri, the Missouri University of Science and Technology topped the list with an average starting salary of $69,200.
The rankings are part of SmartAsset’s overarching study on colleges that provide students the best overall value. The study considers starting salary, scholarships, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.
|Rank
|School
|City
|Avg. Scholarships and Grants
|Avg. Starting Salary
|College Tuition*
|Student Living Costs
|Student Retention Rate
|1
|Missouri University of Science and Technology
|Rolla, MO
|$8,686
|$69,200
|$9,440
|$13,000
|82%
|2
|Washington University in St Louis
|Saint Louis, MO
|$42,706
|$66,100
|$53,399
|$20,962
|97%
|3
|Saint Louis University
|Saint Louis, MO
|$26,386
|$55,000
|$43,884
|$17,134
|91%
|4
|Rockhurst University
|Kansas City, MO
|$27,808
|$54,800
|$37,590
|$15,441
|83%
|5
|University of Missouri-Columbia
|Columbia, MO
|$10,421
|$53,300
|$9,972
|$16,794
|88%
|6
|University of Missouri-Kansas City
|Kansas City, MO
|$7,560
|$52,300
|$8,178
|$15,938
|76%
|7
|William Jewell College
|Liberty, MO
|$25,097
|$51,500
|$34,400
|$14,598
|78%
|8
|University of Missouri-St Louis
|Saint Louis, MO
|$7,528
|$50,700
|$9,792
|$15,102
|77%
|9
|Park University
|Parkville, MO
|$5,951
|$49,400
|$11,572
|$12,927
|66%
|10
|Truman State University
|Kirksville, MO
|$8,286
|$48,600
|$7,749
|$13,580
|84%
Data courtesy SmartAsset
SmartAsset says when it comes to methodology, salary, tuition, and living costs received 25% weight, scholarships and retention rate were given 12.5%.
The schools were then ranked in accordance by their score with the number one school receiving a score of 100 and each additional school’s index value representing how closely they compare.
You can see the entire report on SmartAsset’s website here.