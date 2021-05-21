Which Missouri counties have the least amount of credit card debt

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County is among Missouri counties where people have the least amount of credit card debt. The data is from a new study from SmartAsset.

The financial technology company looked at the ratio of credit card debt to per capita income. It also looked at the ratio of credit card debt to net wealth per capita.

St. Louis County came in 6th in the state for the amount of credit card debt. The study found residents are carrying 8.4% of their income as credit card debt. In St. Louis County, that equals about $3,359.

