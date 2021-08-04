Which Missouri universities are requiring masks

ST. LOUIS– The start of a new college semester is drawing near for millions across the country. Last year the school year started with remote classes for many.
The publication University Business says while many higher education institutions hoped to be mask-free this year, they are choosing to mandate face coverings for all. That is also the new recommendation from the CDC.
The publication also has a list of which colleges in each state are requiring masks.
MISSOURI: Columbia College, Lincoln University, Saint Louis University, Truman State University, University of Missouri, University of Missouri-St. Louis, University of Missouri- Kansas City, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Washington University, William Jewell College
