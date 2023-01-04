FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.

Everyone who purchases marijuana from a licensed business will be required to pay a 6% sales tax. Depending on where you go, you might need to pay an extra 3% sales tax.

The voter-approved Amendment 3, recognized as part of Missouri law since Dec. 8, allows municipalities to implement an optional 3% local sales tax. The tax revenue could be used locally for various programs and administrative purposes.

“Local governments are not required to notify us if they decide to pursue additional taxes on marijuana sales,” said Lisa Cox, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Some municipalities in the St. Louis area have approved or are already working on bills for an extra 3% sales tax. That said, none will have the chance to implement it until April at earliest. Voters must approve any plan for such a sales tax to move forward within a specific municipality.

To start the new year, these are some of the St. Louis municipalities considering such a tax…

Elsewhere in Missouri, Columbia, Jefferson City and several Kansas City suburbs are also considering an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales.

Feb. 6, 2023 is the first day anyone of legal age can sell or grow their own recreational marijuana products, if approved by the state. For a full look at that timeline, click here.