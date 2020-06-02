While some protesters march in peace, businesses in Brentwood board up stores

ST. LOUIS – A series of peaceful protest took place across the St. Louis area during the daylight hours.

The O’Fallon police chief Tim Clothier marched with protesters through the community.

It was just a year ago Clothier became the leader of the force. What the chief did was not unusual in this country as other chiefs and officers have joined marchers across the nation.

Earlier in downtown St. Louis people gathered at the justice center then began marching down Market Street towards the Arch.

They chanted slogans along the way.

Some people brought their children and pets.

Lots of signs could be seen, held high over peoples’ heads.

There did not appear to be any violence or confrontations with police officers.

When they arrived on the Arch grounds, they formed a big circle underneath the monument, the circle of protestors stretched from one leg to the other.

It was a mix of all races and ages. One protestor said, “I can’t predict the future as long as they stay peaceful, I feel like more people will listen.”

Another said, “We’ve seen this before. We’re waiting for real change. This is not the real change. Whenever we see that we’ll be impressed.”

Afterwards some of the marchers went up the ramp to Interstate 65 and blocked traffic for a while.

In Brentwood, three different companies were busy boarding up windows of four major stores at Brentwood Square. The owner of one company told FOX 2 the job they have to do is a little more complicated than boarding up a building after a fire. Mike Gray owns M.G’s Remodeling in Union, Missouri.

“Here you have got to go an extra step to prevent any more damage to the plate glass on the inside behind the plywood so you have to shim it out far enough so when they kick it will have enough flex and it won’t break the rest of the glass,” said Mike Gray.

He estimated he will be boarding up as many as 8 businesses by Tuesday evening.