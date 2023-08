ST. LOUIS – White Castle is hosting an event Tuesday where dozens of St. Louis kids will go home with new bicycles.

The restaurant is teaming up with the African American Business Contractors Association and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. They’re raffling off nearly 100 bikes and helmets.

The event is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the White Castle on North Kingshighway at Natural Bridge.