ST. LOUIS — White Castle is bringing back its Valentine’s Day dinner experience. The special event turns participating restaurants into fine dining spots with hostess seating, tableside service, and holiday decorations. It takes place on February 14th from 4-9 p.m., in participating restaurants.

The last in-person Valentine’s Day dine-in experience was in 2020. Over 30,000 customers spent their evening at a White Castle. This year, St. Louis has about 15 restaurants that are celebrating.

This will be the 32nd time White Castle has done something special for Valentine’s Day. Reservations are required, so customers are encouraged to sign up early at OpenTable.com. Participating castles can be found at WhiteCastle.com/locations.

What should you expect? Special menu items will be available, such as the Love Cube meal for two, featuring eight cheese sliders, two shareable sides, and two small soft drinks. The “Sprite Love Castle Potion” is also available only on Valentine’s Day.

And for dessert, save room for the Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick. A buy-one get-one deal will also be available for rewards members between February 10th – 14th.

Food isn’t the only thing White Castle will be offering. They are also rolling out a new line of merchandise specifically to celebrate Valentine’s Day. You can order a branded silk robe, heart-shaped sunglasses, and T-shirts.