ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are many organizations and politicians releasing statements after a gunman opened fire at a school in St. Louis today. Few of them can do much about it. The White House issued a statement today asking for a bill to ban assault weapons from the senate.

A woman, a teen, and the 20-year-old suspect died, and eight others were injured this morning. Images of students running from the school, bailing out of windows, and hopping fences, were broadcast to the nation.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by today’s senseless violence, particularly those injured and killed, their families, as well as the first responders. In the wake of Newtown, Parkland, Buffalo, Uvalde, and countless other shootings in communities across the country.

We need additional action to stop the scourge of gun violence. Every day that the Senate fails to send an assault weapons ban to the president’s desk or waits to take any other common sense action is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Monday’s school shooting was the fortieth this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week — the most in any single year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. These include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Monday’s St. Louis shooting came on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.

Local leaders have not yet responded to the White House’s statement, but they have offered prayers for the family and are thanking first responders for their decisive actions.

“Devastating news in St. Louis. I’m grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement. My office is in contact with local authorities and we stand ready to offer all assistance possible,” tweeted Sen. Josh Hawley.

“Tragic news from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Thank you to law enforcement officers who quickly responded,” tweets Seen. Roy Blunt.

“I am heartbroken this morning to see reports of a school shooting in south St. Louis. As mother and grandmother myself, I’m shocked and praying for all those affected—students, parents, faculty, and in the community. I’m grateful to brave law enforcement for their quick response,” tweets Senate candidate Trudy Busch-Valentine.

“Our hearts are with the students at the Central Visual and Performing Arts School and their families as they seek to heal from this senseless tragedy, and we commend the brave men and women of law enforcement for their quick and decisive action,” tweets Senate candidate Eric Schmitt.

The school district placed all of its schools on lockdown for the remainder of the day, and canceled all after-school activities, including sports.