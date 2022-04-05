KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are celebrating big Monday night as the Jayhawks brought its fourth NCAA championship back home in the biggest comeback in title game history against North Carolina.

Following the 72-69 win, NCAA President Mark Emmert reached over to KU head coach Bill Self only to congratulate “Coach Self and the “Kansas City Jayhawks” during the trophy celebration.

Someone might inform Emmert that yes, there are KU fans in Kansas City, however the Jayhawks have long called Lawrence, Kansas their home.

“One shining moment for NCAA President Mark Emmert,” Matt Schick with ESPN tweeted.

Kansas ends the season owning a 10-game win streak, KU’s first double-digit win streak since closing the 2020 season with 16-straight wins.

The moment, of course, got a big reaction across social media.

Under Self, Kansas now has 18 streaks of 10 or more wins in a row.

KU is now 4-6 in NCAA Tournament title games all-time, including 13-14 in Final Four games.

Even though KU is in Lawrence, many Kansas Citians will be celebrating this victory.