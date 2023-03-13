HERMANN, Mo. — Two officer were shot late Sunday night at the Casey’s General Store in Hermann, Missouri. One of those officers, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, has died. Another officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, was injured.

Griffith’s widow Jennifer posted on Facebook, “I have no words, except, you were the most incredible husband, father, and leader in your community! You are already greatly missed. I will do my best to honor you every day. Karson will never forget you! I want to Thank all my friends family and first responder family!!! Rest easy, Mason, we have it from here!!!.”

Sullentrup has been taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. He is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The state of Missouri issued a Blue Alert after the suspect drove off after the shooting. Kenneth Simpson ,35, may be in a nearby home. The building has been surrounded by police since early this morning.

The City of Hermann, Missouri shared this message for residents on Facebook Monday morning:

“Thank you for all the love and support everyone has shown our community, since the tragic police shooting last evening.

It is with great sadness that Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, age 34, succumbed to his injuries following the shooting. Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup, age 31, sustained injuries and we are hopeful for his recovery. Please keep these brave men and their family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.

Our community gives special thanks to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department, Hermann Area District Hospital, Hermann Ambulance District, Hermann Area Volunteer Fire Department, the brave customers and employees at Casey’s, and everyone who helped, and will continue to help, our community in any way. So many agencies from across the state responded to Hermann, that we can not name them all at this time.

Please keep the Hermann Missouri Police Department and Dispatch in your thoughts and prayers.

Out of respect and concern for our City employees, City Office will be closed to the public today.”