ST. LOUIS – Hip-hop and pop are the most popular genres of music in America, according to online marketing and search startup My Telescope.

The company analyzed the volume of Google searches for concert tickets of active touring musicians and provided a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to their “share of search.”

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.

US rapper Post Malone performs onstage during his “Runaway” Tour at the Frank Erwin Center on March 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand,” said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. “Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, share of search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they’re going to buy.”

Post Malone was identified as the most searched-for musician in the Show Me State as well as Nebraska. Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar was identified as the most popular artist in eight states, topping rapper Lil Durk, who won in five states.

Hip-hop and pop each won 20 states.

You can see the results for all 50 states below.

State Artist Genre Alabama Billie Eilish Pop Alaska Lauren Daigle Indie Arizona Harry Styles Pop Arkansas Lil Durk Hip-Hop California Grupo Firme Latin Colorado Harry Styles Pop Connecticut Justin Bieber Pop Delaware Nelly Hip-Hop Florida Dua Lipa Pop Georgia Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Hawaii T Pain Hip-Hop Idaho JoJo Siwa Pop Illinois BTS Pop Indiana Doja Cat Pop Iowa Justin Bieber Pop Kansas Tyler the Creator Hip-Hop Kentucky Kiss Rock Louisiana Billie Eilish Pop Maine Pitbull Pop Maryland Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Massachusetts Lady Gaga Pop Michigan Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Minnesota Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Mississippi Lil Durk Hip-Hop Missouri Post Malone Pop Montana Tech n9ne Hip-Hop Nebraska Post Malone Pop Nevada The Weeknd Pop New Hampshire Jack Harlow Pop New Jersey Lil Nas X Pop New Mexico Pitbull Hip-Hop New York Bad Bunny Latin North Carolina Lil Durk Hip-Hop North Dakota Chris Stapleton Country Ohio Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Oklahoma Lil Durk Hip-Hop Oregon Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Pennsylvania Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Rhode Island Lady Gaga Pop South Carolina Lil Durk Hip-Hop South Dakota Greta Van Fleet Rock Tennessee Kodak Black Hip-Hop Texas Bad Bunny Latin Utah Jack Harlow Pop Vermont Greta Van Fleet Rock Virginia Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Washington The Weeknd Pop West Virginia Kevin Gates Hip-Hop Wisconsin Slipknot Rock Wyoming Jason Aldean Country Top results of Share of Search Study by state, musical artist, and their genre (Courtesy: My Telescope)