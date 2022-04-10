ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dasia Allen went missing from her home in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Ring video caught Allen the last time she was seen alive: leaving her home to pick up diapers at the grocery store.

Allen’s family had spent days and nights posting flyers and searching for Dasia Allen. That search came to an end 10 days after she went missing. The family search party found Dasia Allen’s body on Saturday, April 9 in a wooded area off Scranton Avenue.

“I will always be able to replay that moment,” said Shanta Collins, Allen’s aunt. “It was evil. And, to me, it was demonic and painful to look at your loved one laying down like that – lifeless.”

Collins said she found Dasia’s burned car in the 700 block of Thrush, just one day after she went missing.

“They took everything from her and everything from us,” Collins said.

Now, Collins said the tight-knit family wants to create a life, as normal as possible, for Dasia Allen’s three children: a 1-year-old daughter and two boys, ages 4 and 8.

“She loved her kids, she loved life, she just got her independence, got her own place, got a car,” Collins said. “The 1-year-old will never know how beautiful her mother was.”

Police are asking the public to help them fill in the gaps as to what happened. Email homicidecoldcase@slmpd.org or you can call 314-444-5371. To report an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.