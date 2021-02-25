Who’s eligible under Phase 1B-Tier 3 in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri is moving to the next tier in its vaccination plan next month.

Those in Phase 1B-Tier 3 will be eligible for vaccination starting March 15.

Parson said this move will make about 550,000 more Missourians eligible to be vaccinated. 

“Missouri has had a vaccine plan since October, and this has not changed. We have been very disciplined in following our plan,” Parson said in a statement. “With vaccine supply steadily increasing, we believe we are in a good position to activate Phase 1B-Tier 3.”

Those eligible in this tier are considered people “who keep the essential functions of society running,” according to the state.

This tier includes K-12 teachers and staff, child care workers, communications infrastructure workers, the dams and energy sectors, certain food and agriculture workers, government employees, information technology workers and more.

Here’s a full breakdown of whom that includes:

Education: Teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private, and nonprofit pre-K through 12th grade.

Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children.

Communications Sector Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services.

Dams Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.

Energy Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.

Food/Agriculture Sector – initial: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services.

Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county, and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state, and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.

Information Technology Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services.

Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.

Transportation Systems Sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail, and postal shipping.

Water and Wastewater Systems Sector Employees at public, private, and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.

Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tiers 1 and 2 are still eligible to receive the vaccine as well. Phase 1A includes health care workers and long-term care staff and residents. You can see who that includes here.

