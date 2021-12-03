Why did a police plane circle St. Charles County? The task force is solving crimes

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Why was a Missouri State Highway Patrol plane circling neighborhoods in O’Fallon and St. Charles? That was the question that went viral early Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Now, we finally know the answer.

The “New Wentzvillian” Facebook page shared a screen capture from Municipal Judge Mike Carter. He runs the page and also hosts a TV talk show with the Cardinal Cowboy. The video shows a plane flying from Jefferson City early Thursday morning and then circling a neighborhood near St. Peters several times before moving onto St. Charles.

St. Charles County’s eight police departments and Missouri Highway State Patrol make up the new auto theft task force. They have been tracking everything from every stolen cars and sharing the intelligence gathered. The end results have been more arrests and fewer car thefts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that they received a call from O’Fallon Police at around 3:30 am. Someone called police from a home on Jacobs Place Drive about people pulling car door handles and tampering with back patio doors.

The auto theft task force was with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s aircraft working the area. They used “FLIR” or infrared technology to locate a suspect. That person was taken into custody after a short police chase on foot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the plane was also used to help find a stolen vehicle. Three auto theft suspects were arrested Thursday morning in an incident where two officers were injured.

A license plate reader in O’Fallon, Missouri spotted a pickup truck that was stolen Thursday in Wentzville a few days ago.

Officers from a car theft task force comprised of St. Charles County officers and the Missouri State Highway Patrol spotted three people approaching that truck in a parking lot. When they moved in, the three suspects ran. After a short foot chase, two were arrested. The third remained on the run until about 6:15 a.m.

Police told FOX 2 that two officers were injured during the course of this incident. They are being treated at a hospital.