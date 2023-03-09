ST. LOUIS — Interstate 44 was shut down for three hours Wednesday night because of a police investigation at the Jameison overpass. A man climbed onto the structure and police had to use a front loader to get him down. The man was taken into police custody and to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

The man interacted with a worker at a nearby gas station before climbing onto the overpass. He turned off the fuel at the gas at the station by hitting the emergency shut off valve.

The delays on the interstate lasted for hours. Some drivers had trouble keeping their cars running for that long. The gas station worker said that some drivers were running out of gas.