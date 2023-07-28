ST. LOUIS — The FIFA Women’s World Cup began July 20 as the United States Women’s National Team pursues its fifth title. You can watch the games on FOX 2.

The FOX network sent onesies for on air talent to wear to promote the start of the tournament. One reporter has taken the challenge to heart and pushed the limits of dedication.

Tim Ezell first wore the outfit during a story about the World Cup. He now wears it during the 9 a.m. newscast, during all guest appearances.

“I thought it would be a shame to wear them just once, why not wear them every day until the U.S. wins it all,” Ezell said. “It sounded like a good idea to me, but I don’t know if it is going to smell like one by the time this thing is done.”

The Women’s World Cup is now being broadcast on all FOX affiliates and via cable on FS1 and Telemundo. You can also view matches online at FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports App, and streaming on Peacock and NBC Universo for Spanish language viewers.

Hopefully U.S. will win it all, but that does mean Ezell will be staying in his onesie until at least August.

“There may be some Febreze in my future, very near future,” Ezell said.

FOX 2’s Women’s World Cup TV schedule

Because the tournament is in Australia and New Zealand, many of the matches will begin in the middle of the night or early in the morning. Some of our morning newscasts will be either be pre-empted.

In addition, some matches will air in prime time (Central), meaning FOX 2’s evening newscasts will either air later or be pre-empted.

Check the FOX 2 Program Schedule to see which shows will be impacted.

The FOX 2 World Cup broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Central):

Saturday, July 29

4:30 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – France vs Brazil

7 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

7:15 a.m. – Panama vs Jamaica

No FOX 2 News in the Morning

10:30 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

11:15 p.m. – Korea Republic vs. Morocco

Sunday, July 30

1:30 a.m. FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

1:45 a.m. Switzerland vs New Zealand

Monday, July 31

1 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Japan vs Spain

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – Canada vs Australia

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Portugal vs USA

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

5:45 a.m. – China PR vs England

Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

8 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Wednesday, Aug. 2

1 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Argentina vs Sweden

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – Panama vs France

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Thursday, Aug. 3

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

4:45 a.m. – Korea Republic vs Germany

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

8:45 p.m. – Round of 16 Match – Teams TBA

11 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

11:30 p.m. – Late Edition of FOX 2 News following match

Sunday, Aug. 6

3 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

3:45 a.m. – Round of 16 Match – Teams TBA

Thursday, Aug. 10

7 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

7:45 p.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

Late Edition of FOX 2 News following match

Friday, Aug. 11

1:30 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

2:15 a.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

4:30 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Saturday, Aug. 12

1 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

5:15 a.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

7:30 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Tuesday, Aug. 15

2 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

2:45 a.m. – Semifinal Match – Teams TBA

5 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Wednesday, Aug. 16

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

4:45 a.m. – Semifinal Match – Teams TBA

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Saturday, Aug. 19

2 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

2:45 a.m. – Third Place Match – Teams TBA

Sunday, Aug. 20

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

4:45 a.m. – Final Match – Teams TBA

7 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final Postgame

8 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning