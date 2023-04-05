MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Bollinger County, just south of the St. Louis region, was hit hard by tornado-warned storms Wednesday morning.

Clarke Parrott, a spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, spoke with FOX 2 meteorologists and reporters this morning.

He says, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, though damage is widespread. Some rescue and search efforts are also underway.

FOX 2’s Rogue Runner surveyed the streets of Missouri Route 34 on Wednesday near Marble Hill. Videos show lots of snapped trees and broken branches, some along the highway. The Glenallen community near Marble Hill is believed to be one of the hardest hit.

Parrott says there have also been damages to power lines, tractor trailers and churches in the area. There are similar impacts to the west and east of Route 34 and the damage is considered “pretty widespread,” according to Parrott.

FOX 2 has reached out to emergency officials and is awaiting confirmation as to whether this system was indeed a tornado, though the storm system was tornado-warned in southern Missouri.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.