ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Parts of North St. Louis County were hit hard by severe storms that rolled through the St. Louis region Friday from the late afternoon to early evening hours.

FOX 2 had learned about tree branches and powerlines that came down near the Spanish Lake area, likely due to strong winds. No injuries have been reported as of Friday evening.

One section of Larimore Street is blocked off as emergency crews have arrived to the scene. A tree fell on at least one resident’s home.

The latest severe storm brought lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds around the region. Some communities also dealt with hail and flood risks. Ameren reports around 30,000 people are without power in Missouri and Illinois after Friday’s round of storms.

FOX 2 is learning more about storm damage and will update as more information becomes available.