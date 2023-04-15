ST. LOUIS – Ameren reports tens of thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois as tornado-warned storms rolled through the St. Louis area.

According to Ameren, around 34,000 customers from both sides of the state are without power as of 7:50 p.m.

Tornado warnings were issued in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Jefferson and Franklin counties around 6 p.m. for nearly an hour. Many of these threats have moved east to Illinois. However, some threats still remain in both states, primarily thunderstorms and hail.

Ameren is working to restore power to customers. Click here to view Ameren’s outage map, and click here report an outage via Ameren.