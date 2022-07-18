ST. LOUIS – The wife of retired St. Louis police captain, Ann Dorn is praying for justice for her late husband.

“I want this man to spend the rest of his life in prison,” she said. “We are anxious and hopeful that justice will prevail.”

It’s been almost two years since Ann’s husband, St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, was killed. He was providing security to a friend’s pawn shop when he was shot by a man who police said proceeded to loot the store.

The incident happened on June 2, 2020, and this week, Ann is sitting in the murder trial of Stephan Cannon, the man charged with the officer’s death. She said she testified about the night she received the knock on the door every police wife dreads.

She spoke with Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda about how she is coping with the tragedy and her prayers for justice.