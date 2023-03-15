ST. LOUIS – Prayers continue for the Hermann police officer who survived a deadly shooting Sunday night.

“It’s day by day,” Michelle Sullentrup, the wife of officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, said on Wednesday.

Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith and Adam were shot during a confrontation with a man at a Casey’s general store late Sunday evening. Griffith died, and Adam remains in the ICU at a St. Louis area hospital.

“All the nurses and the doctors, surgeons, they’ve all been really great,” Michelle said.

She declined to discuss the nature of her husband’s injuries but expressed hope for his recovery.

“I think just having people around, and being able to talk about the good stories, about Adam,” Michelle said. “And not just focusing on this bad situation that has happened. And looking forward to the future and him getting better.”

In the meantime, Michelle said she grieves for the fallen officer’s family.

“I’ve been in touch with his wife. She has a lot going on too, but obviously, too, but we’ve been in touch with each other,” she said. “Just being supportive for each other, checking in. seeing how we’re doing with each day. And his funeral service will be Sunday.”

Michelle said she knows firsthand what it means to serve and protect. She is a first responder, serving in New Haven as an EMT. Her husband worked in New Haven prior to joining the Hermann Police Department in December 2022.

She said the chief of the Hermann Police Department has checked in on her and the family.

Other departments across the state have expressed their support – a gesture that brought Michelle to tears.

“It’s a very big family. It’s a second family. They’re all very supportive,” she said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. They’ve all been great and helpful and understanding. First responders in general. We all stick together and help each other.”

The suspect, Kenneth Simpson, 35, surrendered to authorities Monday after a nearly 12-hour police standoff at a home in Hermann. SWAT members and officers from surrounding departments negotiated a peaceful surrender.

Simpson is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action.

Anyone interested in helping the family can contribute to an account with First State Community Bank under “Adam Sullentrup Benefit.”