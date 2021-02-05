Wife of slain MetroLink security guard thanks community for its support

SULLIVAN, Mo. – The wife of the MetroLink security guard killed over the weekend is giving thanks to the St. Louis area for its unconditional support.

“If it wasn’t for the community, and so many people doing so many amazing things, I don’t think I would be here, sitting here,” Kim Cook said.

Individuals and a variety of organizations have stepped up after news that James Cook was shot as he was working at the Delmar Loop MetroLink Station at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday. He was 30.

Kim Cook said the initial shock was palpable. She recalls the moment when three officials reported to her Sullivan home that morning.

“I felt like my soul was on fire. But I’m better. I’m doing a lot better,” she said.

The Cooks had been married for 12 years, with two daughters, ages 9 and 5.

BackStoppers has pledged $50,000 to help the family with expenses.

A GoFundMe account has already reached $145,000, and various organizations, including Rebound 911, are helping provide care packages and other items for the Cook family.

The support from the community has been overwhelming, Kim Cook said.

Some of the greatest strength, she said, has come from her congregation at Sullivan Christian Church.

“Faith is a huge part,” she said.

James Cook spent eight years as a U.S. Marine before working various law enforcement jobs. His last job was with MetroLink.

But his life was not all about work.

“He wanted to help people in any way that he could,” his wife said.

James Cook also was never pleased with staying where he was. He had aspirations to become a pilot, and he had completed a variety of “Do It Yourself” projects at home.

His biggest accomplishment: his family.

Five days before he was killed, Cook shot video of a snow day with his youngest daughter. He could be seen pushing his little girl down a slide. The two then erupted in laughter.

“Do it again!” she shouted.

That video brings tears to Kim Cook.

“I have his laugh, forever – and so do the girls – forever,” she said.

Donations for the Cook family are still being accepted at this GoFundMe account.

Cook will be laid to rest Tuesday.