Wild police chase starts in Troy, Missouri and ends in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – A trail of crimes stretching more than 50 miles ended with a crash in St. Louis County, Monday afternoon.

The pursuit whipped around a Fox 2/News 11 crew in St. Louis.

The police pursuit began in Troy, Missouri just before noon.

Troy officers were notified that the Missouri State Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle traveling southbound on US 61 near Highway K.

The pursuit was terminated but picked up after Troy police observed the vehicle on US 61 at North Lincoln Drive. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it failed to stop and began speeding. The driver veered towards an officer, causing him to take evasive action to avoid being struck, according to Troy police.

The suspect crashed his vehicle near Mid Rivers Drive in St. Peters and fled on foot, police said.

St. Peters police said the suspect allegedly stole a delivery van from a local Costco.

The suspect later struck a car at Kingshighway and Bircher in St. Louis, police said.

The pursuit ended in a Flordell Hills neighborhood near Jennings Station and West Florissant around 1 p.m.

Surveillance video obtained by Fox 2/News 11 shows the suspect getting out of the van as it was still moving. The video shows stolen van then crashing into another parked van as the suspect ran away.

Police captured the suspect after a brief chase.

The suspect is in the Lincoln County Jail facing possible charges from at least five different jurisdictions.

Surprisingly, there were no injuries reported.