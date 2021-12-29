Wildlife workers rescue Canadian goose at Lone Elk State Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Canadian goose is recovering well after he was recently stuck in a lake at Lone Elk State Park.

The Wildlife Rescue Center received multiple calls from concerned visitors Thursday, Dec. 23, after they noticed a goose was entangled in branches sticking out of the water, according to the center’s Facebook Post.

Two staff members went to help after confirming and receiving permission from park rangers.

Upon arrival, a staff member went out into the lake and cut the goose free from the branches and fishing line. A portion of the fishing line was found “deeply embedded into the foot and leg.”

The goose was transported back to the Wildlife Rescue Center where the fishing line was removed and his wounds were cleaned. He is currently on antibiotics and pain medication, according to the Facebook post.

To make a donation to the Wildlife Rescue Center, click here.