WILDWOOD, Mo. — A man was killed in a crash after his car caught fire on 141 at I-44 early Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Anthony Yacovielle, 40, of Wildwood, Missouri.

A crash report says that Yacovielle was driving northbound on 141 at around 3:30 a.m. when his vehicle struck an overpass. It then caught fire.

Yacovielle was pronounced dead at the scene at around 3:50 a.m. His body was taken to the St. Louis County morgue. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.