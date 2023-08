WILDWOOD, Mo. – Wildwood city officials are celebrating the first phase of a multi-year, major broadband expansion project Thursday.

With the help of Spectrum, the city is bringing high speed internet access to more than 2,000 homes and small businesses in the area. The $6.75 million project used funds from the American Rescue Project Act.

They’ll hold a milestone celebration from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital.