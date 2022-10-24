WILDWOOD, Mo. – The former mayor of Wildwood died over the weekend following a cycling accident.

The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood. Paramedics arrived at the scene and began treating David Glaser for a head injury.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department arrived a short time later. Police learned Glaser lost consciousness and fell from his bicycle.

Glaser was taken to a local hospital but later died. He was 65.

Glaser served as Wildwood’s inaugural mayor from Sept. 1995, from the time the city was incorporated, to April 1996.