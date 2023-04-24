ST. LOUIS — A lot of people were surprised to see the Northern Lights as far south as Missouri Sunday night, and they may be visible again Monday. Images of the aurora borealis have been shared from rural locations north of St. Louis.

This pic was taken by Layne Knoche in Macoupin County, Illinois, Sunday night.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says that the geomagnetic storm that earth is experiencing is starting to wane. So, this is probably the last night you’ll be able to see the lights this far south for some time.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies in much of Missouri and Illinois tonight. So, it may be difficult to see the Northern Lights.

You should not expect to see a light show in the sky if you’re watching from Missouri. The best views will be in rural areas with no light pollution. Look to the north for a chance to see them. If you do manage to spot them, the lights may be very faint.

A minor solar flare Friday sparked a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday. When that happens, the aurora borealis can be seen over larger portions of the northern and southern hemispheres.

The Northern Lights are not the only side effects of a geomagnetic storm. There could be power grid disruptions, issues with satellite operations, and GPS type systems. The effects are typically more pronounced closer to the poles.

A geomagnetic storm warning was issued Sunday night and ended early Monday morning. NOAA has issued a moderate warning for Monday evening.