ST. LOUIS – Country star Willie Nelson announced that his Outlaw Music Festival tour is back on the road starting in June. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 16 show Sunday, June 25. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m.

Nelson is a two-time Grammy Award winner and turns 90 years old this year.

Outlaw Music Festival tour schedule

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sunday, June 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Friday, June 30, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, July 28, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Friday, August 4, 2023 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center