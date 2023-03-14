ST. LOUIS – Country star Willie Nelson announced that his Outlaw Music Festival tour is back on the road starting in June. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 16 show Sunday, June 25. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Nelson is a two-time Grammy Award winner and turns 90 years old this year.
Outlaw Music Festival tour schedule
- Friday, June 23, 2023 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
- Saturday, June 24, 2023 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Sunday, June 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Friday, June 30, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Friday, July 28, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Friday, August 4, 2023 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Friday, August 11, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center