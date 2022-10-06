ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed.

A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar entering the store, but leaving without having stolen anything. The identity of the suspect is unknown, but police are investigating.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.