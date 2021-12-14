Winds may gust up to 55 mph in Missouri and Illinois Wednesday

Low-angle closeup of “Caution High Winds” traffic sign with strong winds visible in the cloud formations behind

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management has issued a weather advisory for the St. Louis area until early Thursday morning. The gusts could blow down some tree limbs that have the possibility of causing some power outages.

The advisory extends from noon Wednesday to 2:00 am Thursday. It covers much of the state of Missouri and southern Illinois. Winds from the south will be around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

The National Weather Service says that southerly winds are expected to pick up speed Wednesday afternoon into the night. It could be an unpleasant time to be an inflated outdoor holiday decoration.

Tractor-trailers should use extra caution when traveling on highways.