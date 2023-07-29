ST. LOUIS – Winds peaked at nearly 80 miles per hour at the St. Louis Lambert Regional Airport during an intense afternoon storm system Saturday afternoon, one that caused some scattered damages around St. Charles County.

FOX 2’s extreme weather specialist Chris Higgins describes the winds as some of the worst he has ever seen from a non-tornado or non-hurricane warned storm. He witnessed strong winds and heavy rainfall around 3:30 p.m. near Highway K in St. Charles County.

Community officials are currently surveying damages. FOX 2 has learned of more than 100,000 power outages in the St. Louis metro and tens of thousands in St. Charles County.

Residents are reporting downed power lines and trees. Two viewers from St. Charles County sent the following photos of damages.

Viewer-submitted photos of storm damage in St. Charles County on July 29, 2023.

FOX 2 is also working to confirm reports of various property damages around the St. Charles County Fair in Wentzville.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.