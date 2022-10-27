ST. LOUIS – Police responded to a burglary alarm not too far away from the previous early Thursday morning burglaries.

According to reports, the incident happened on Chouteau Avenue east of Jefferson Avenue just before 4:00 a.m at Winnie’s Wine Bar, where the front door glass was smashed.

Vandals also targeted Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar next door, smashing out the front door glass there as well.

No suspects have been identified. FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.