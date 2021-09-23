Wineries rejoice as we enter fall

DEFIANCE, Mo. – If you love wine, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the place to be and they’re very excited about the fall season.

After a hot and humid summer, people are enjoying the more comfortable weather on the first full day of fall. Family and friends are dining outside and sipping on some delicious local wines.

The frost earlier this year affected many crops throughout the region; Chandler Hill was no exception.

Event manager Megan Pickett says they lost half their grapes due to the frost compared to last year. But despite the loss, it’s back to business as usual and they’re looking forward to a busier season.

“Our grapes were affected significantly with us having older vines out here. Our production value was hit 50%,” she said. “Just having the guests come back out to enjoy the view and the vineyard. Fall is probably our busiest season yet. So, the fact that the summer wasn’t as busy, so hot but then having them come out to enjoy the deck and overlook the vine is probably what we look forward to each year.”

Chandler Hill is running on a normal schedule and they say you should check out their sunset dinners.