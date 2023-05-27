CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Among the many Memorial Day celebrations in St. Louis this weekend, one group is paying homage to those who gave their lives in World War II.

Wings Over St. Louis is taking place all weekend at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport. The event is put on by the Missouri wing of the Commemorative Air Force.

Visitors will have a chance to see planes that flew in World War II up close. The planes help people learn how young service men flew dangerous missions to help the allied forces.

Rob Jenner, a member of the Commemorative Air Force, says visitors will get to ride on a few really impressive planes.

Jenner says on the Missouri Wing’s B-25 medium bomber, “The airplane was delivered to the Army Air Corps in December 1944. We have had it since the early 1980s. It was used extensively in the south Pacific, Italy, and north Africa during the war.”

Flights will be taken in the bomber, and other planes, including the T-6 Texan. Visitors can also check out military vehicles used in the war, plus some military cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

“Wings Over Saint Louis” began Saturday but will continue through Monday. For a closer look at other St. Louis-area Memorial Day events, click here.