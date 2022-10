ST. LOUIS – Another restaurant was vandalized in the Central West End Monday night.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez captured footage at a Wingstop on Lindell Boulevard between Sarah and Vandeventer around 2:00 a.m. Like the Thai Bowl restaurant, the front door and windows were also smashed out. No word on any suspects.

