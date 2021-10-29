Winning $100,000 scratchers lotto ticket sold in St. Louis County

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Someone won $100,000 by playing a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket from the Skee-Ball game was purchased at the QuikTrip on Lackland Road.

Who won? We may never know. A law went into effect in Missouri this summer to protect the identity of winners. They must now give the lottery written consent to use their name in publicity.

There are three top prizes in the Skee-Ball scratchers game. There is one more $100,000 prize out there, according to the Missouri Lottery. The game costs $5 to play and there is roughly a one in four chance of winning any prize.