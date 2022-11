Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A $100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at Walmart in Washington, Missouri, on October 21. The lottery ticket was a “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratchers ticket.

The $5 game became available in January 2023. Players have more than $15.5 million collectively. The chances of winning anything in this game is around one in four.