AFFTON, Mo. – Someone purchased a $100,000 winning “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratchers ticket on Easter. The ticket was sold at Wallis Petroleum on Gravois Road in Affton. The player scratched the ticket later that night to reveal one of the game’s top prizes.

There are now four remaining prizes worth $100,000 and many more worth $30,000 and less. There are over $11.3 million in prizes remaining in this game that started in January. The average chance of winning anything in this game is around one in four.