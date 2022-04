ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A winning $100,000 Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket was sold at the Circle K on O’Fallon Road in St. Charles. Two players claimed the top prize from the $500 Frenzy ticket at the regional office on April 5, 2022.

The odds of winning anything in this game are just over one in four. It was started in 2019 and now all of the prizes $5,000 and above have been claimed. So far over $16 million in prizes have been won in this game. There are still over $2 million in unclaimed prizes.