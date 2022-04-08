ST. LOUIS, Mo. – “Is this a late April Fools’ joke or something?” A woman with a Missouri Lottery ticket kept finding hidden prizes while scratching a $100,000 Prize Multiplier ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Bucky’s Express on Page Avenue in St. Louis. She bought the $5 ticket after her favorite game was sold out. It turns out that she won the game’s top prize.

The game officially started in January and there are several more $100,000 prizes left to win. Plus there are millions in other unclaimed prizes. The chances of winning anything are just above one in four.